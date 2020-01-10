Online retail giant Amazon is targeted in a $25 million civil lawsuit alleging that one of its delivery drivers negligently collided with a motorcycle during the busy holiday period, leaving the driver incapacitated at a Chicago hospital.
The federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of Valparaiso resident Terry Doles by attorneys Patrick McEuen and Christopher Buckley, of Portage.
The crash in question occurred Dec. 22 as the Amazon-contracted driver pulled out of a residential driveway at 649 North Indiana 149 in South Haven, according to the lawsuit.
The driver had just made a delivery and was pulling out in a 2019 Dodge Ram Pro Master 2500 van when she ignored or otherwise failed to yield for a southbound motorcycle driven by Doles, the attorneys allege. While attempting to make a right turn south on Ind. 149, the delivery van collided with the motorcycle, ejecting and critically injuring the driver, the plaintiff alleges.
Doles was unconscious at the scene, and a passerby performed CPR before he was airlifted and eventually transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the suit.
The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m., according to reports.
"Through no fault of his own, Mr. Doles became incapacitated, and he and his family have suffered greatly due to the horrible collision with the delivery driver's vehicle on Dec. 22," McEuen told The Times.
"This is an unfortunate tragedy that could have been prevented," he said. "This family should not have had to suffer in the way that it has in recent days, and possibly for many years to come. Amazon's policies need to change, and it needs to seriously consider the safety of its drivers as well as the safety of the general public.
