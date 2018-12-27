MICHIGAN CITY — Alcohol is believed to have played a role in a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the 65-year-old man driving the car, according to police.
Michigan City resident Melvin Adams was pronounced dead at the local Franciscan Health hospital following the crash shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
Police said the man's black 2015 Mercedes was traveling south on Grace Street from Walker Street when it crossed the South Shore railroad tracks, left the roadway and struck a tree at Holliday Street.
The vehicle suffered severe front-end damage and both front airbags were deployed, police said. Adams was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
There were was no one else in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the LaPorte County coroner’s office and the Michigan City Police Department.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Officer Brian Wright at bwright@emichigancity.com or Sergeant Jason Holaway at jholaway@emichigancity.com. Both officers can also be contacted at 219-874-3221, extension 1005.