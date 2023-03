LAPORTE — Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash along U.S. 35 that left a 7-year-old girl dead and three others injured.

The tan 2000 Chevrolet was southbound on the highway when for an unknown reason, it left the roadway and traveled to the west where it struck a tree, police said.

"The vehicle continued and struck a second tree before coming to rest in a wooded area," according to police.

Police were called to the scene in the 3000 N. block of U.S. 35 around 12:04 a.m. Sunday.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she died, police said.

The driver, a 42-year-old woman from Walkerton, was taken to a nearby hospital and then transported to a regional hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

A 45-year-old man from Chicago, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was reportedly flown to a regional hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

An 8-year-old boy, who along with the girl is a child of the adult couple, was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital and released, police said.

