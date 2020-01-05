VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University Law School professor David Welter, who was found dead last month along Bullseye Lake Road on the city's north side, died of "cardiopulmonary arrest with ethanol toxicity," according to the Porter County coroner's office.
The manner of death was ruled accidental.
The findings from the autopsy and toxicology tests brings an end to the investigation into the case, the coroner's office said.
Welter, 59, of Valparaiso, who served on the Porter County Board of Elections and Registration, was found about 7:40 a.m. Dec. 9 just a short distance west of Calumet Avenue, Valparaiso Police Sgt. Joe Hall said at the time.
When police and medical personnel arrived, Welter was confirmed dead.
Police temporarily shut down the section of Bullseye Lake Road in question and had strung yellow crime scene tape up in an area along the south side of the road.
"We're just saddened by the unexpected news," Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey, a fellow Democrat serving with Welter on the election board, said at the time.
Valparaiso University said in a statement last month, "We would like to express our deepest condolences to Professor Welter’s wife, Alissa Kohlhoff, his three daughters, and to his family, friends, colleagues, students, staff and others who mourn the loss of this special person."
Welter had recently celebrated 25 years as a faculty member at the School of Law, where he worked in the criminal law clinic since 1994, the university said.
When Welter joined the elections board in March, he told The Times of his overall desire to address challenges and solve problems.
"My family moved here in 1972 from the South Side of Chicago. I fell in love with this county," Welter said.
