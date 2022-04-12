Alcohol may have sped up death for Valpo stabbing victim, jurors told

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man had a blood-alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal driving limit, which could have caused him to bleed quicker after being stabbed during an alleged robbery attempt just more than two years ago, jurors were told Tuesday morning.

Forensic pathologist Dr. John Feczko testified that alcohol consumption can speed up bleeding and slow down blood clotting.

The testimony came as prosecutors continue presenting their case against John Williams, 29, of Valparaiso, in the death of Travis Thompson. Williams is charged with murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury, aggravated battery when assault poses a substantial risk of death, two counts of robbery and one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Jurors were presented first thing Tuesday with graphic images from the autopsy done on 36-year-old Thompson, who police say died while he was aiding Williams in attempting to steal marijuana and money from a man on Jan. 29, 2020, at his apartment on Elm Street in Valparaiso.

Williams is accused of attacking the resident, who grabbed a knife and, intending to fight off Williams, cut Thompson instead, officials say. Thompson later died as a result of blood loss caused by a stab wound on his upper left leg that severed the femoral artery.

Jurors were presented with images of Thompson's blood soaked pants, the knife believed to have been used in the stabbing and photos of the stab wound.

Feczko testified that someone suffering this type of severed femoral artery would bleed out and die within just a few minutes without immediate and drastic medical attention.

Williams and a woman made a failed attempt to get Thompson into a vehicle after the stabbing, but opted to leave him behind outside the apartment, where he died, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer has said.

Police and paramedics were unable to revive Thompson.

In response to questioning from defense attorney Mark Chargualaf, Feczko testified there were no other injuries on Thompson's body, other than the stab wound, that would have contributed to his death.

Toxicology tests done on the Thompson revealed both alcohol and marijuana use, Feczko said.

The trial before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer is in its second week.

