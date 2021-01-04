Alcohol played a role in Lake County's first homicide of 2021, records show

CROWN POINT — A police officer affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was charged Monday with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man early Sunday near Lowell.

Timothy R. Thomas, 40, of Highland, met Lake County sheriff's police about 12:15 a.m. outside a home in the 17900 block of Lincoln Court, where he told them he shot Nicohlas Lile, 42, after Lile attacked him and threw him to the floor, court records state.

Police entered the home and found Lile dead from a gunshot wound, records state.

Lile, Thomas and two women had been drinking alcohol together in the basement at Lile's home on Lincoln Court before the shooting, witnesses told police.

Lile and Thomas began arguing about their military experience, but one of the women told police she thought it was "good-natured joking," Lake Criminal Court records state.

The women were standing near a pool table in the basement when they heard two shots and saw Lile fall to the ground, records allege.

Thomas told police he had gone to Lile's home to "hang out, have a few drinks" and Lile started acting crazy, documents state.