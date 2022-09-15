 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alcohol smell on driver so strong officer had to roll down vehicle windows, Portage cops say

Police say a 32-year-old motorist, who wrote "stupid" on a piece of paper and then pointed at an officer, smelled so strongly like alcohol that another officer had to roll down his vehicle windows while transporting the man for a blood test.

PORTAGE — Police say a 32-year-old motorist who wrote "stupid" on a piece of paper and then pointed at an officer smelled so strongly like alcohol that another officer had to roll down his vehicle windows while transporting the man for a blood test.

The driver in question, Joshua Ralstin, of New Carlisle, was taken into custody on charges of operating while intoxicated, but not before giving police a hard time and refusing the blood-alcohol test, according to the incident report.

Portage police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area of U.S. 20 and County Line Road, where they found a running vehicle in a ditch.

An officer said he found Ralstin stumbling around and smelling of alcohol, and determined Ralstin was deaf.

"When given the notepad to write with, Joshua wrote 'stupid' and pointed at me," the officer reported. "He then began swinging his arms wildly and started stumbling on the side of the road."

Ralstin was placed in handcuffs and police said they found several empty alcohol "shooters" in his vehicle.

Ralstin continued to be verbally abusive toward officers after being taken to the hospital for a blood draw, police said. When repeatedly asked if he would comply with the blood test, Ralstin reportedly refused.

Police said they had encountered Ralstin earlier in the evening, at which time he did not appear to be intoxicated.

