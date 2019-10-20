HIGHLAND — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a crash Friday night that sent three people to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
A 32-year-old Dolton man was driving a silver 2018 Chevrolet Malibu south on Cline Avenue from eastbound Interstate 80/94 when he was struck by a white 2011 Dodge Charger driven by a 44-year-old Gary man, who was also traveling south, Highland police said.
The impact caused the Chevrolet to spin and sent the Dodge off the road into a ditch, police Cmdr. John Banasiak said.
A 44-year-old Hazelcrest woman, who was a passenger in the Chevrolet, was pinned in the car and extricated by the Highland Fire Department. She was taken to a local hospital, police said.
The Chevrolet's driver also suffered various injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The driver of the Dodge suffered injuries to his legs and was taken to a hospital.
Alcohol use is suspected, and the crash remains under investigation, Banasiak said.