VALPARAISO — Alcohol use is suspected in a couple related collisions in and near the city's downtown area Thursday evening that sent multiple people to the hospital, police say.

Valparaiso police were initially called out around 5 p.m. for a multiple vehicle crash at Lincolnway and Washington Street, police Capt. Joe Hall said.

A vehicle involved continued the wrong direction eastbound on Jefferson Street to Campbell Street where another collision occurred, according to Hall.

The crashes remain under investigation and no one has yet been charged, he said.

