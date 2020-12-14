All Indiana jury trials suspended until March 1 due to COVID-19

The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended all jury trials statewide until March 1 in response to the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases across the Hoosier State.

In an order issued Monday, Chief Justice Loretta Rush said the threat of COVID-19 exposure associated with any in-person court hearing remains high and "in-person jury trials pose an exceptional risk to everyone involved — even if every precaution is taken."

While she said 2021 is likely to bring improved conditions compared to 2020, Indiana is not there yet. Opening courts while COVID-19 still is ravaging the state ultimately only will prolong the emergency, she said.

"Since March, we have been balancing the requirement to keep courts open with the need for public health," Rush said. "The worsening pandemic creates urgency for us to halt jury trials as we maintain all other court operations, including through remote proceedings."

The new order, which was unanimously approved by the Supreme Court, follows a Nov. 10 high court directive for trial judges in all 92 counties to work with the local bar association and public health authorities to devise court operating procedures that protect the health of court personnel, court users and the general public.