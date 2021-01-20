 Skip to main content
Alleged bank robbers arrested in Porter County after high speech chase, police say
Alleged bank robbers arrested in Porter County after high speech chase, police say

Hebron police chase

Police converge at the scene of a crash north of Hebron involving suspects believed to be fleeing from a bank robbery late Wednesday morning in DeMotte.

 Provided

HEBRON — A man and woman are in custody after allegedly robbing the Fifth Third Bank in DeMotte late Wednesday morning and leading police on a high speed chase that ended with them wrecking their vehicle while going the wrong way through the roundabout on Ind. 2 just north of Hebron, police said.

Hebron police received a call around noon that a silver Buick passenger vehicle may be headed their way on northbound U.S. 231 following the robbery, Chief Joshua Noel said.

Noel said he and another officer just pulled out from the police department when they spotted the speeding vehicle in question now traveling north on Ind. 2, he said. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued north where officers with the Porter County Sheriff's Department joined the pursuit.

The vehicle dodged stop sticks that had been placed in the road and attempted to avoid more by going the wrong direction in the roundabout at County Road 100 South, Noel said. The fleeing vehicle struck a concrete median and became disabled allowing officers to take the male driver and female passenger into custody at gunpoint.

The pair allegedly robbed the DeMotte bank at gunpoint, which turned out to be realistic-looking air soft weapons, he said.

Noel said his department is seeking a felony count in Porter County of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

Charges related to the bank robbery are being pursued by DeMotte police, who were not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.

The Fifth Third Bank at 9805 Wicker Ave. in St. John was robbed shortly after noon on Tuesday by a man who walked in and took an undetermined about of money, police there had said.

The man displayed a gun, but it was not drawn or pointed at the teller, St. John police said. The man fled in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries in either Tuesday's robbery or Wednesday's robbery and chase, police said.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available on this developing story.

