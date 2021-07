Alleged burglar strikes at two Schererville homes, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A man was arrested after police investigated a burglary and attempted burglary in two Schererville homes hours apart.

Joseph A. Borollini, 18, of Schererville, faces charges of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, theft and resisting law enforcement, according to the Superior Court of Lake County.

At 1:40 a.m. July 13 officers responded to a reported burglary in progress in the 0 block of Hawthorne Place, the Schererville Police Department said.

A resident had woken up to an unknown male in the residence. Police found evidence of forced entry. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

In the same morning around 4:10 a.m. a neighboring resident called 911 for an attempted burglary. Officers did an extensive search of the area, but the suspect was not found.

Investigations by the Schererville Police Department Crime Reduction and Enforcement Unit determined the identity of a suspect.

On July 15, Borollini was arrested and charged soon after by the Lake County Prosecutor's Office, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.