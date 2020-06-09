You are the owner of this article.
Alleged Coach's Corner killer arrested in California, police say
Alleged Coach's Corner killer arrested in California, police say

HAMMOND — Following a multi-agency manhunt, a man charged with the murder of a 26-year-old woman in November has been arrested in California. A Discovery Channel series helped generate leads to track him down, authorities said.

At 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, Steven Todd, 32, was arrested in Yuba City, California, according to Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

On Nov. 24, Todd allegedly shot 26-year-old Katelyn Golden in the neck following a fight outside of Coach’s Corner bar at 6208 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond. 

Todd provided false identification when authorities arrested him but he was correctly identified through his fingerprints and tattoos, Hammond police said. 

A TV series called “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” a show about tracking down fugitives and lost children, generated information which helped in the investigation, Kellogg said. The Discovery Channel series aired an episode about Todd this past spring and posted a hotline phone number to call with information on his whereabouts.

Todd is accused of shooting Golden while seated inside a vehicle driven by Kyum Gillis, 32, of East Chicago, as she yelled at him for bumping into her, court records said.

Todd allegedly shot the woman once in the neck, causing her to collapse on the ground. Todd and Gillis drove away from the scene, leaving the woman to die, court records said. Gillis turned himself in to police in December and is facing one count of assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.

Hammond police, the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Cook County Sheriff’s police searched for Todd, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Hammond Police Department detectives thanked the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Fugitive Task Force and the Yuba City Narcotics and Gang Task Force for their assistance in arresting Todd.

“The arrest of Todd represents the successful partnership between the U.S. Marshals Service and state and local law enforcement,” said Inspector Nicolas Gonzalez of the U.S. Marshals Service. “These partnerships across the country enable the most dangerous fugitives to be located and captured.”

