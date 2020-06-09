Alleged Coach's Corner killer arrested in California, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — Following a multi-agency manhunt, a man charged with the murder of a 26-year-old woman in November has been arrested in California. A Discovery Channel series helped generate leads to track him down, authorities said.

At 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, Steven Todd, 32, was arrested in Yuba City, California, according to Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

On Nov. 24, Todd allegedly shot 26-year-old Katelyn Golden in the neck following a fight outside of Coach’s Corner bar at 6208 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond.

Todd provided false identification when authorities arrested him but he was correctly identified through his fingerprints and tattoos, Hammond police said.

A TV series called “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” a show about tracking down fugitives and lost children, generated information which helped in the investigation, Kellogg said. The Discovery Channel series aired an episode about Todd this past spring and posted a hotline phone number to call with information on his whereabouts.

Todd is accused of shooting Golden while seated inside a vehicle driven by Kyum Gillis, 32, of East Chicago, as she yelled at him for bumping into her, court records said.