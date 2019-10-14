CEDAR LAKE — A customer complaint resulted in nine boxes of counterfeit vaping pods being confiscated Friday night from the Zip Food Store at 7208 W. 132nd Ave. in Cedar Lake.
Indiana State Excise Police said they executed a search warrant and walked away with counterfeit Juul pods and Juul starter kits.
"The business was cited administratively against the tobacco sales certificate for public nuisance, failing to maintain invoices and for obtaining e-liquid from an unauthorized source," according to police.
The case is being turned over to the Lake County prosecutor’s office for review.
Police said they have received other complaints and are investigating additional locations for selling counterfeit vaping juice.
Friday's warrant came in the wake of a two-month investigation triggered by a complaint from a customer, who noticed the counterfeit products, police said.
"Recently, vaping-related illnesses are on the rise nationwide," Indiana State Excise Police Superintendent Matt Strittmatter said.
"The hazards associated with counterfeit vaping products are a serious public health and safety matter," he said. "The Indiana State Excise Police will work to help get these counterfeit products off of the streets."
Police found Friday that the Zip store in question was selling counterfeit Mango flavored product.
Officers also confiscated numerous invoices in hopes of determining the source of the counterfeit pods.
To report potential counterfeit e-liquid products, contact the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission at 317-232-2452 or file a complaint at in.gov/atc/2411.htm.