PORTAGE — A 36-year-old Chicago woman faces a charge of battery to a police officer after crashing her vehicle in a ditch while allegedly driving drunk and saying she drove off the road "because I know what the coroner looks like."
Kristin McKire was taken into custody shortly after 7:30 a.m. after she was found sitting in her vehicle in a ditch in the area of U.S. 20 and Coca-Cola Road, according to police.
A passenger in the car reportedly told police she and McKire were driving away from a nearby party when the vehicle crashed into the ditch. She said she thought McKire had been driving too fast and that McKire had been drinking at the party but would not turn over the driving responsibilities, police said.
McKire appeared intoxicated and mumbled that "she would pay her ticket," police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.251 percent, which is more than three times the legal limit of 0.08, according to the arrest report.
While at the emergency room, McKire began kicking at a nurse attempting to care for her and struck an officer, police said. Police had to restrain McKire's legs in order to transport her to the Porter County Jail.
McKire faces a felony count of battery to a police office and numerous misdemeanor counts of drunk driving and disorderly conduct.
