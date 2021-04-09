Alleged drunken driver fled scene of crash, then overturned vehicle, police say

LAPORTE COUNTY — A woman involved in two separate crashes early Thursday was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after police found her by an overturned vehicle in rural Coolspring Township, an official said.

Lydia M. Bim-Merle, 27, of LaPorte allegedly fled the scene of the first crash at Wozniak Road and County Road 450 North, where she struck a fence, then crashed again about three miles south, LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said.

A sheriff's deputy responded to the first crash about 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a hit-and-run crash, Allen said. Upon arrival, the deputy learned a second crash had just happened on Wozniak Road near Surrey Lane.

The deputy found a detached sliver car bumper in a lawn in the 7500 block of County Road 450 North before responding to the second crash, Allen said.

A silver vehicle had overturned onto its roof at the scene of the second crash, just along the northbound shoulder of Wozniak Road. Bim-Merle was found nearby and appeared to be intoxicated, Allen said.

Evidence collected at the scene connected Bim-Merle's vehicle to both crashes. She was then transported to a local hospital, medically cleared, then transported to LaPorte County Jail.