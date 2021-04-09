 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alleged drunken driver fled scene of crash, then overturned vehicle, police say
alert urgent

Alleged drunken driver fled scene of crash, then overturned vehicle, police say

Bim-Merle

Lydia M. Bim-Merle, 27, of LaPorte

 Provided

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

LAPORTE COUNTY — A woman involved in two separate crashes early Thursday was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after police found her by an overturned vehicle in rural Coolspring Township, an official said.

Lydia M. Bim-Merle, 27, of LaPorte allegedly fled the scene of the first crash at Wozniak Road and County Road 450 North, where she struck a fence, then crashed again about three miles south, LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said.

A sheriff's deputy responded to the first crash about 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a hit-and-run crash, Allen said. Upon arrival, the deputy learned a second crash had just happened on Wozniak Road near Surrey Lane. 

The deputy found a detached sliver car bumper in a lawn in the 7500 block of County Road 450 North before responding to the second crash, Allen said.

A silver vehicle had overturned onto its roof at the scene of the second crash, just along the northbound shoulder of Wozniak Road. Bim-Merle was found nearby and appeared to be intoxicated, Allen said.

Evidence collected at the scene connected Bim-Merle's vehicle to both crashes. She was then transported to a local hospital, medically cleared, then transported to LaPorte County Jail.

Bim-Merle was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, court records show.

She has since been released from LaPorte County Jail on a $900 cash bond posted on her behalf, court records show.

An initial court appearance was scheduled for Thursday at LaPorte County Superior Court.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts