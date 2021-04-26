Alleged drunken driver tops 130 mph as police try to get his attention

LAPORTE — LaPorte County police said they pursued a drunken driver at speeds exceeding 130 mph before getting his attention and arresting him.

An officer was travelling west on U.S. 20 near County Road 450 East around 4 a.m. Sunday when he clocked an eastbound vehicle driving 105 mph in the 45-mph zone, police said.

The officer turned and pursued the vehicle, which continued to accelerate on to Ind. 2 and into St. Joseph County, police said.

Once getting the attention of the driver, Denver Schweizer, 25, of Plymouth, the vehicle stopped and he was taken into custody on two counts of drunken driving and reckless driving, police said. He was also issued speeding citations.

"Operating While Intoxicated, coupled with speeding, especially speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour is a deadly combination," LaPorte County police Cpt. Derek J. Allen said.