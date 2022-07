UPDATE: Alleged gambling operation busted; lots of money confiscated, Region police say

HAMMOND — Police said they raided a suspected illegal gambling operation in the city, arresting several people and confiscating equipment and a large amount of money.

Hammond police teamed up with officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission to carry out the raid around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg.

Casino gambling equipment was among the items confiscated, he said.

Indiana Gaming Commission Deputy Director Jenny Reske confirmed the agency's participation in the raid and said officers were executing a federal warrant.

She referred all further inquiries to the United States Attorney's Office Northern District of Indiana, which declined comment.

"Hammond Police want to thank the Indiana Gaming Commission and other participating agencies for their assistance," Kellogg said.

The identities of those arrested have not yet been released.