Alleged gang member arraigned on federal gun charge
Alleged gang member arraigned on federal gun charge

HAMMOND — A alleged gang member wounded in a shootout outside the Hobart Walmart in 2018 was arraigned Wednesday on a federal gun charge, records show.

Kyran Hawthorne Sr., 27, of Gary, was indicted in February on charges felony in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of marijuana.

State and federal court records allege he had the items during an arrest Jan. 15 in Porter County.

The U.S. attorney's office is asking Hawthorne be ordered to forfeit a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun and ammunition.

Hawthorne was arrested on a warrant this week and pleaded not guilty Wednesday during a hearing before U.S. District Magistrate Judge John Martin.

Martin will consider whether to grant Hawthorne bond during a detention hearing set for Monday.

Hawthorne also been charged in several cases in Lake Criminal Court since he and his then-9-year-old son were wounded in a Sept. 30, 2018, shootout between Hawthorne's friend and Alex C. Hughes, 27.

Hughes was convicted of criminal recklessness last year after Hawthorne testified at his trial and later sentenced to three years in prison. A Lake County jury acquitted Hughes of the highest counts, including attempted murder.

Hawthorne's friend cooperated with police at the scene of the Walmart shooting, turned over a gun and was never charged in the case. Ballistics evidence showed Hawthorne's son was wounded by shots fired by someone other than Hughes.

Hawthorne, who has felony convictions for resisting law enforcement and attempted armed robbery in 2011 and 2012, was charged in LaPorte Circuit Court in January with felony auto theft, records show.

He was charged with felony fraud and felony possession of cocaine in 2019 in Lake Criminal Court.

Lake County prosecutors dropped a felony robbery charged filed against Hawthorne in June 2019

