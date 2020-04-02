Alleged gang member arraigned on federal gun charge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — A alleged gang member wounded in a shootout outside the Hobart Walmart in 2018 was arraigned Wednesday on a federal gun charge, records show.

Kyran Hawthorne Sr., 27, of Gary, was indicted in February on charges felony in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of marijuana.

State and federal court records allege he had the items during an arrest Jan. 15 in Porter County.

The U.S. attorney's office is asking Hawthorne be ordered to forfeit a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun and ammunition.

Hawthorne was arrested on a warrant this week and pleaded not guilty Wednesday during a hearing before U.S. District Magistrate Judge John Martin.

Martin will consider whether to grant Hawthorne bond during a detention hearing set for Monday.

Hawthorne also been charged in several cases in Lake Criminal Court since he and his then-9-year-old son were wounded in a Sept. 30, 2018, shootout between Hawthorne's friend and Alex C. Hughes, 27.

Hughes was convicted of criminal recklessness last year after Hawthorne testified at his trial and later sentenced to three years in prison. A Lake County jury acquitted Hughes of the highest counts, including attempted murder.