Alleged gang member detained over new weapon's violation
alert urgent

Alleged gang member detained over new weapon's violation

Hobart retail corridor still a safe place to shop despite recent shootings, police say

Police investigate after a shooting Sept. 30, 2018, at the Hobart Walmart.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A federal court magistrate ordered further detention for an alleged gang member wounded in a 2018 shootout outside Hobart’s Walmart.

Kyran Hawthorne Sr., 27, of Gary, will remain in an undisclosed lockup while awaiting trial on allegations he committed a firearms violation earlier this year.

Police arrested him last week. His trial currently is scheduled to begin June 1, although that could be delayed by the current moratorium on trials in U.S. District Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A detention hearing Monday afternoon was held through a video teleconferencing system to avoid the health risks of Magistrate Judge John E. Martin, Hawthorne, Peter L. Boyles, Hawthorne’s court-appointed attorney and Assistant U.S. Caitlin M. Padula gathering in a courtroom.

A federal grand jury has indicted Hawthorne on allegations he violated federal law by knowingly possessing a firearm and ammunition Jan. 15 in Porter County.

The indictment alleges Hawthorne knew it is illegal for him to possess firearms because he is a convicted felon.

The indictment didn’t disclose the circumstances of his arrest, although the U.S. Attorney presented to the court a police report of the arrest.

The magistrate ruled in his detention order the evidence against Hawthorne is strong and the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that detention is justified.

The magistrate said Hawthorne’s prior criminal record, his criminal activity while under previous court supervision and his prior attempts to evade law enforcement.

The magistrate said Hawthorne is currently facing three separate felony charges in Lake and LaPorte counties and has two prior felony convictions for crimes involving weapons and violence.

Hawthorne came to public attention Sept. 30, 2018, when he got into a shootout at the Hobart Walmart on U.S. 30 that left his then-9-year-old son wounded.

Authorities said it involved Hawthorne and members of rival street gangs.

Hawthorne has felony convictions for resisting law enforcement and attempted armed robbery in 2011 and 2012.

Authorities recently charged Hawthorne in LaPorte Circuit Court with felony auto theft and in Lake Criminal Court with felony fraud and felony possession of cocaine.

