Alleged gang member detained over new weapon's violation

HAMMOND — A federal court magistrate ordered further detention for an alleged gang member wounded in a 2018 shootout outside Hobart’s Walmart.

Kyran Hawthorne Sr., 27, of Gary, will remain in an undisclosed lockup while awaiting trial on allegations he committed a firearms violation earlier this year.

Police arrested him last week. His trial currently is scheduled to begin June 1, although that could be delayed by the current moratorium on trials in U.S. District Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A detention hearing Monday afternoon was held through a video teleconferencing system to avoid the health risks of Magistrate Judge John E. Martin, Hawthorne, Peter L. Boyles, Hawthorne’s court-appointed attorney and Assistant U.S. Caitlin M. Padula gathering in a courtroom.

A federal grand jury has indicted Hawthorne on allegations he violated federal law by knowingly possessing a firearm and ammunition Jan. 15 in Porter County.

The indictment alleges Hawthorne knew it is illegal for him to possess firearms because he is a convicted felon.

The indictment didn’t disclose the circumstances of his arrest, although the U.S. Attorney presented to the court a police report of the arrest.