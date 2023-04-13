Indiana State Police officers and others exchanged gunfire during an 11-hour standoff that extended into Thursday morning with a man near Fort Wayne, who died on scene as a result of his injuries, officials said.

Kendallville police said they and state troopers were called out around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of gunshots fired at a local apartment complex.

"Upon their arrival an unidentified male suspect began shooting at them from a second story apartment balcony," ISP said. "There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officers. The suspect retreated into the apartment and continued firing multiple rounds at officers from inside the apartment."

"Numerous officers from multiple agencies continued responding to the scene and were met with continuous and indiscriminate gunfire," police said.

SWAT personnel and an armored vehicle were brought to the scene and officers evacuated nearby apartments.

"During the standoff, attempts to establish a line of communication with the suspect were unsuccessful, and the suspect never responded to officers’ loudspeaker (PA) announcements and commands," state police said.

The SWAT officers made their way into the apartment Thursday morning and found the alleged gunman.

"He was found suffering from an injury, but the extent of injury was not known," ISP said. "He was immediately attended to by on scene paramedics, however all life saving measures were unsuccessful. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene."

No identity of the man was yet available Thursday morning.

