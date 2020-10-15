Alleged gunman in Portage killing trying to have statements tossed

VALPARAISO — When 17-year-old Shaun Thompson gave a statement to Portage police about his alleged role in the shooting death of a woman nearly a year ago, he did so without a proper waiver of his rights, according to his attorney.

"As a result, said statements were not voluntarily given, but rather were taken in violation of Thompson's right to be free from compelled self-incrimination," according to a motion to toss out the evidence filed this week by defense attorney J. Michael Woods.

Woods does not elaborate in the motion as to why he believes the waiver of rights was "defective."

The interview in question occurred Nov. 21, 2019, at the Portage Police Department, according to the motion.

"Thompson made various statements which the State intends to use in its case in chief at any trial of this cause," Woods wrote.

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 17 before Porter Superior Court Judge Mary DeBoer, according to court records.

Thompson is among three Gary youths charged in the Nov. 19 robbery and shooting death of 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo. Police say Thompson is the one who shot Saucedo.