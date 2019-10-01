VALPARAISO — A 56-year-old Porter man is charged with felony rape and incest after a female family member told police he plays sex games with her called "bounce on the bed," according to charging documents.
The alleged victim, who was found to be severely intellectually disabled and thus without the capacity to consent to a sexual relationship, reportedly said no one needs to know about the relationship because it would damage the accused, Elon Howe's, relationship with the family.
Howe, of the 1000 block of Cardinal Court, appeared Tuesday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper and reported he had not yet hired an attorney.
He remains in custody at the Porter County jail on a bond of $15,000 cash and $5,000 surety, according to the court.
Porter police were alerted to the accusations July 10 and went to the local Fairhaven Church where the pastor told them a church member had been told of the abuse by the alleged victim, according to charging documents.
The church member told police the alleged victim was helping out with daycare at the church on July 7 when she mentioned she was Howe's "belated birthday present," court documents state. It was at that point that she described the sex games and the pain it causes her.
The alleged victim told the fellow church member nobody needs to know about the sexual activity, police said.
Police spoke with Howe's wife on July 11, who said she confronted him after the alleged victim told her about the abuse, according to the charges.
"He stated that she (his wife) has not been giving him attention," police said. "Howe did not deny the allegations and said that he would try to be a better (family member)."
Police said they spoke with the alleged victim July 12, who told them Howe was "bouncing me." She went on to describe how the pair take their clothes off and then have sex, police said.
Another member of the church reportedly told police July 23 he carried a message from the pastor informing Howe he was suspended from the church and barred from coming onto the property based on the allegations against him, according to charging documents.
"Howe's responded 'I am guilty, I'm not sure what I'm going to be charged with,' " police said.
The pastor then called Howe, who reportedly confirmed he had admitted his guilt and had "immoral relations," according to the charges.
A psychologist evaluated the alleged victim Aug. 13 and determined her severely intellectually disabled status.
Harper scheduled a status hearing in the case for Nov. 5.
