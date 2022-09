Alleged motorcycle club member not likely to face judge until next year on new charges

CROWN POINT — A man likely won't face a Lake Criminal Court judge until next year on charges he obstructed justice by alternately threatening and promising money to two of the state's witnesses in his previous attempted murder case.

Aaron A. "Ace" White, 36, of Merrillville, remained in federal custody Thursday on one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun. He has pleaded not guilty in his federal case.

White previously pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges linked to allegations he attempted to light a woman on fire, stalked her and shot at her and her family in late 2020 in Gary.

According to court records, White is a member of the Sin City Deciples motorcycle club. He was not among 18 men indicted last year in U.S. District Court on racketeering conspiracy charges.

White's attorney in the attempted murder case, Michael Campbell, told Judge Samuel Cappas during a status hearing Thursday that White's federal trial was scheduled in December.

Outside of court, Campbell said he could not comment on the obstruction of justice case because he had not been retained to represent White in that case.

"We believe we have a very good defense to the attempted murder charges," Campbell said.

Cappas granted Campbell's request to set White's next status hearing in state court for January.

White's initial appearance in the obstruction of justice case, which had been set for Wednesday, was canceled, court records show.