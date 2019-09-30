VALPARAISO — After having his alleged murder confession thrown out because police ignored his rights during interrogation, Christopher Dillard is now accusing Chesterton police and/or prosecutors of losing the suspected weapon in the case, according to a newly-filed court document.
Dillard is seeking to have the case dismissed, arguing that Chesterton Police Detective Nicholas Brown took photos of the knife in question and took custody of it after placing it in a bag, according to the motion,
Yet when Dillard demanded his right to view the knife and submit it for DNA analysis, he was told neither prosecutors nor the police have the knife, he said.
"Essentially the knife has been lost or destroyed," according to the motion filed by defense attorney Russell Brown Jr.
Dillard, 53, is arguing the loss violates his rights to due process.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer on Monday, wanting to give prosecutors time to respond, set a hearing on the motion to dismiss for Oct. 10.
Dillard, of Hobart, is charged with murdering 23-year-old Nicole Gland, of Portage, on April 19, 2017, by stabbing her in her vehicle in a parking area behind the former Upper Deck Lounge, 139 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton, where they both worked.
Police received a call in the wake of the stabbing that a knife had been found in the area behind the Upper Deck Lounge, according to the motion. It was described as having a blade 8 to 10 inches in length "that would have came from a knife block."
The motion to dismiss comes 10 months after the Indiana Supreme Court denied a request by prosecutors to consider reversing a state appellate court ruling that threw out Dillard's confession because Chesterton police ignored his repeated requests for an attorney.
Dillard, who was picked up by police the same day of the killing, told his girlfriend while at the Chesterton Police Department, "I killed that girl. I didn't mean to," according to the charging information.
"He indicated to her that the drugs had a hold of him," police have said.
Clymer has twice denied requests by Dillard to move the murder trial out of Porter County or have potential jurors brought in from another county in response to concerns by the defense of pretrial publicity.
Clymer, who has assured the defense that extra steps will be taken to make sure an impartial jury is chosen, including bringing in a larger-than-normal number of potential jurors, scheduled the start of the trial for Oct. 21.
