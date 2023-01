Alleged pickpocket team member charged

CROWN POINT — A woman and several Lake County businesses were recent victims of a team of pickpockets and credit card thieves.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office is naming Alphera Sandra Sullivan, 63, of Rockford, Illinois in five felony counts of fraud and identity deception and two misdemeanor counts of attempted fraud and theft.

Hobart Police Officer Brandon Kissee alleges in Lake Criminal Court papers that a man, who isn’t charged in the case, purloined a wallet from a woman’s purse Nov. 25 at a local restaurant.

The prosecutor alleges that man and Sullivan used credit cards stolen from the victim to make more than $4,000 in fraudulent purchases in Hobart.

The victim called police about 8 p.m. that night to say her credit-card company alerted her to a unauthorized purchase at the Macy’s store in the Southlake Mall and Sam’s Club on U.S. 30 in Hobart.

The victim said she believed her wallet was stolen an hour earlier from her purse while she was dining at a restaurant on U.S. 30 in Hobart.

Kissee said he later reviewed video from a security camera in the restaurant and saw Sullivan and her male companion enter the restaurant and sit down right behind the victim’s chair.

The man then draped his coat over the victim’s purse, reached inside the purse and removed the wallet according to police. The man and Sullivan immediately got up and left the restaurant with the victim’s wallet.

Kissee said this is a common technique of pickpockets.

Sullivan and the man were wearing masks in the restaurant, but Kissee alleges he was able to obtain a clear photograph of their unmasked faces when they used the victim’s stolen credit cards at a department store in the mall.

Kissee said they had the same body builds as the thieves at the restaurant.

He said he found the man and Sullivan in a police database that recorded their arrest in 2012 in South Barrington, Illinois as members of a pickpocket theft team.

The prosecutor alleges Sullivan has an extensive criminal history for theft, identity deception and fraud-related crimes.

He said he contacted Sullivan Dec. 14 by phone. He said she didn’t remember being in Lake County on the day of the theft or with the man — with whom she was arrested with in 2012.

Kissee said he obtained location data for the cell phone on which he spoke to Sullivan and found it had been in the area of the restaurant and at least one of the businesses where the stolen credit cards were used.

Court records indicate she is at large. No hearings have been scheduled in the case.

