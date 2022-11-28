Alleged Portage hit-and-run driver never had a license, newly-filed charges say

PORTAGE — The 19-year-old Portage motorist accused of striking a juvenile on a bicycle last week and then fleeing the scene has never had a valid driver's license, according to charging documents filed Monday morning.

Kevin Lockwood Jr. is charged with never receiving a license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say Lockwood was driving along County Road 700 North shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when he struck a juvenile on a bicycle west of Ind. 149 in South Haven and then fled the scene.

Police initially released photos of parts left behind by the offending vehicle and sought help from the public in identifying the driver. The sheriff's department then announced Thursday morning that the alleged driver was in custody and released a photo of the vehicle allegedly involved in the crash.

Portage resident Angela Garza said her 13-year-old son Kolin Dixon was the juvenile injured and that the boy was stable as of Friday, but pretty banged up.

"His whole back is road rash," she said.

Kolin, who was left unconscious for a short time after being hit, also suffered a concussion and severe sprain to an ankle, Garza said. He has no memory of being struck and was left pretty shaken by the incident.

"He's having nightmares with it," his mother said. "He's doing better now that the guy's been caught."

A charging document says the boy suffered road rash, multiple large bruises and a concussion.

Garza said she had just returned home early Wednesday evening and was on the phone with a friend when she received an incoming call and message from Kolin's phone. She answered to find a female on the other end of the line informing her that her son had been hit by a vehicle.

She rushed to the crash site and found her son, who was already inside an ambulance, very upset and confused.

"There's a lot of people who had stopped," she said of the scene.

Kolin had been riding his bicycle with a cousin, who was also struck but not badly hurt, Garza said.

Garza said that while shaken by it all and having her Thanksgiving Day traditions sidelined this year, she has lots to be grateful for, including having both sons home safe, the large response at the crash scene and the police investigation leading to the quick arrest of the driver believed responsible for Kolin's hit-and-run crash.

"The words 'thank you' feel like lip service compared to the gratefulness I feel," she said.

The case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Drenth.