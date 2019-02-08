MICHIGAN CITY — Police say a quick response resulted in an equally quick arrest of a 27-year-old man on allegations of snatching a purse and injuring a woman outside the Save-A-Lot gas station at 1811 Franklin St.
Quayshuan Kelly faces a felony count of robbery causing bodily injury, police said.
A 49-year-old woman said she had just returned to her vehicle from the gas station around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when a man approached and grabbed her purse, police said.
She was injured during the struggle. The man ran off with the purse to a vehicle parked a few blocks away, police said.
Police said the woman gave them a good description of the attacker and his vehicle. Police located the vehicle within minutes in the 5700 block of Franklin Street, and evidence of the robbery was collected during the traffic stop. Kelly was also identified by the woman.
Michigan City Police Chief Mark Swistek "lauded the quick response and investigative efforts of the Patrol Division and Investigative Division in bringing this matter to a swift conclusion," he said.
The arrest occurred within 32 minutes of the original police call, Swistek said.
Anyone with further information about the case is encouraged to call lead Detective Cpl. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, ext. 1077.
