PORTAGE — A 20-year-old Portage man blames his 14-year-old rape victim for instigating the contact by flirting with him ahead of a sleepover at a friend's house, police allege.
The suspect also conceded it was wrong to follow through because of the victim's age, according to police.
Michael Nevitt, of the 5000 block of Marquette Road, was charged with felony counts of rape, attempted vicarious sexual gratification and sexual misconduct with a minor, Porter County court records show.
The alleged assault took place April 12 and 13 but only came to light last week when it was reported to police.
"Victim 1 did not report the assault initially because she was concerned of the impact it would have on her family," police said.
The girl reportedly told police she had been exchanging flirtatious messages with Nevitt for a few weeks leading up to April 12, when she stayed the night at a friend's house.
Nevitt also was at the house and, in the presence of others, discretely initiated sexual contact with the girl, police said.
When a small group of girls left the room, Nevitt sent a message to the alleged victim to return to where he was located, according to charging documents.
When the girl returned, Nevitt is accused of pulling her on his lap and initiating more sexual activity, court records state.
The girl told police when she resisted and said "no," Nevitt pulled her back to him and told her it was OK, court records state.
"After numerous attempts to tell Nevitt 'no,' she said to detectives that, 'He's obviously not gonna stop, and I let it happen,'" according to court records.
When he was done, Nevitt then ignored the girl, and she rejoined her friends, police said.
Nevitt initially told police he thought the girl was 15 and then admitted she may be 14, police said. He said the girl initiated the flirtatious messaging and said while he knew it was wrong to pursue, he had sex with her, according to police.
Nevitt reportedly admitted the girl repeatedly attempted to stop the sexual activity, "saying something like, 'I really don't want to do this' and 'We really shouldn't be doing this,'" according to charging documents.
Police said Nevitt told them he pulled the girl back down on him anyway.
"Nevitt also admitted that he knew he should have stopped but he didn't," according to court records.
The case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
