 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alleged shoplifter flashes gun when confronted by store employee, police say
alert urgent

Alleged shoplifter flashes gun when confronted by store employee, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Ricky Sansom

Ricky Sansom

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — A 34-year-old LaPorte man is accused of pulling a handgun on an employee of the local Meijer store when confronted about shoplifting, police said.

Ricky Sansom is charged with a felony count of robbery and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a permit, Michigan City police said.

Police said they were called out to the store at 5150 Franklin St. shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday in reference to an alleged shoplifting.

An officer found Sansom walking through the store parking lot and watched as a woman with him fled the area, police said.

The store's loss prevention employee reportedly told police Sansom displayed a handgun when confronted in the store about the alleged theft and continued to leave the building with stolen items.

Officers were called and recovered the gun and other evidence, according to a police report.

Sansom was arrested and given a $25,005 cash bond, police said.

The female walking with Sansom has yet to be identified. Police said they are working on identifying her and determining if criminal charges will be filed.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts