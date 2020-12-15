Alleged shoplifter flashes gun when confronted by store employee, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A 34-year-old LaPorte man is accused of pulling a handgun on an employee of the local Meijer store when confronted about shoplifting, police said.

Ricky Sansom is charged with a felony count of robbery and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a permit, Michigan City police said.

Police said they were called out to the store at 5150 Franklin St. shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday in reference to an alleged shoplifting.

An officer found Sansom walking through the store parking lot and watched as a woman with him fled the area, police said.

The store's loss prevention employee reportedly told police Sansom displayed a handgun when confronted in the store about the alleged theft and continued to leave the building with stolen items.

Officers were called and recovered the gun and other evidence, according to a police report.

Sansom was arrested and given a $25,005 cash bond, police said.