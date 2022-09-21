Alleged Sin City Deciples member charged with obstruction of justice

CROWN POINT — A man already being held without bond in a federal gun case was charged this week with two counts of obstruction of justice linked to allegations he alternately threatened and promised money to a woman and her ex-husband to prevent them from testifying against him in a 2021 attempted murder case.

Aaron A. "Ace" White, 36, of Merrillville, previously was accused of attempting to light the woman on fire, stalking her and shooting at her and her family in late 2020 in Gary.

He's pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges filed in January 2021 in Lake Criminal Court in connection with the allegations.

White, a member of the Sin City Deciples, was indicted in U.S. District Court in Hammond in October 2021 on one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bond.

White was not among 16 men indicted last year on federal charges they participated in a racketeering conspiracy for the Sin City motorcycle club, which included crimes of murder, robbery and illegal drug and firearms sales.

According to charging documents in White's latest case in state court, White called fellow Sin City Deciples member Douglas S. "Profit" Blowers, of Lake Station, from the Lake County Jail in February 2021 and asked for his address so White could send Blowers a letter.

When authorities executed a search warrant at Blowers' residence in October 2021, they found two letters from White addressed to Blowers, records state.

In the letters, White wrote he had $500 for anyone who could ensure the woman White is accused of attacking in 2020 and her ex-husband didn't show up to court, according to court documents.

"I just want these MFs to go away so that I can get back home," White allegedly wrote. "The money is good. I already got it in the bank."

Police also reviewed messages sent through a Telemate account belonging to one of White's cellmates at the Lake County Jail, which were marked "From Ace."

The messages included the first names of the woman and her ex-husband and included promises of money if they continued not coming to court, records state.

White's trial in federal court was set for Dec. 12. In several letters of support filed last week, two of his relatives and a woman in Reno, Nevada, wrote White has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and needs counseling instead of incarceration.

White's 2021 attempted murder case has been tracking his federal case. A status hearing was set for Thursday.