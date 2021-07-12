 Skip to main content
Alley meetup with friend results in carjacking, police say
Alley meetup with friend results in carjacking, police say

HIGHLAND — A recent meetup in an alley resulted in a carjacking at gunpoint and charges pending against one person so far, police said.

A 19-year-old Highland man told police he had arranged to meet a friend in the alley behind the Sixers Gas Station on Kennedy Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday before going to play basketball.

After meeting up with his friend, two masked males showed up and while one pointed a black handgun at the alleged victim, they went through his pockets and took belongings, including his car keys, police said.

The friend then rummaged through the alleged victim's bag and one of the masked males drove away in the car while the other two fled on foot.

"The victim was not hurt in this incident," police said.

Police said they have identified the friend and charges are pending.

The investigation into the isolated incident continues.

