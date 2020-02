Amazon delivery driver says he was beaten, robbed

GARY — An Amazon delivery driver told police he was battered and robbed Wednesday night after his delivery truck got stuck in the snow.

The driver reported to the Gary Police Department that he was robbed at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Forest Avenue, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Westerfield said the victim reported his delivery truck was stuck in the snow.

As he was outside of the vehicle trying to determine how to free it, he was approached by several men, Westerfield said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The men battered him and stole his coat that contained cash and keys.

No packages were taken, Westerfield said.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Gary Police Department at 219-881-7300.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.