Amazon driver sues over 2020 customer confrontation

HAMMOND — An Amazon driver is suing a south Lake County man for allegedly confining her during a 2020 delivery.

Deja Murphy, 26, of Merrillville is seeking monetary damages over an incident her attorney says terrified her.

“She was doing her job. This shouldn’t happen to her or anyone else who does this for a living,” Roy Dominguez, her attorney, said Monday.

The suit names 51-year-old Keith A. Miller and his business, KNZ Heating and Cooling, as defendants.

Miller couldn’t be reached Monday. A woman at KNZ said he won’t comment on the suit.

It alleges Miller briefly held Murphy captive and verbally abused her the afternoon of June 12, 2020, while she was making a delivery to his home and business workshop, on a 20-acre parcel, seven miles east of Lowell.

Murphy alleges she had just dropped off Miller’s package and was leaving by the only way off the property, a nearly half-mile gravel driveway, when Miller chased her down and blocked her path out.

She told The Times in a 2020 interview that Miller accused her of driving recklessly fast and got close enough to put his hand on her van’s door and demand to see her driver's license.

Dominguez said Monday his client refused, saying she was trying to drive carefully.

When Miller accused previous Amazon drivers of speeding on his property, she replied she had not made any previous deliveries to his address.

She said Miller became increasingly rude and began using expletives toward her, refusing to move despite her pleas that he was making her late to her other deliveries.

Dominguez said Miller, who is white, never used racist language against his client, a Black female.

Nevertheless, Dominguez complains that Miller was larger than his client and the confrontation took place at a frightening time when America was rocked by protests and civil unrest over racism against Black people.

She called 911 for help. Lake County Sheriff's Officer John Marshall arrived several minutes later and found Miller’s white GMC truck still blocking the Amazon truck.

"That's called criminal confinement," the officer could be heard warning Miller on body camera footage reviewed in 2020 by The Times.

Murphy was then able to leave. When authorities initially refused to charge Miller, she hired Dominguez to demand an investigation.

A month later, the prosecutor’s office filed felony counts of confinement and intimidation.

Miller pleaded guilty earlier this year to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel L. Cappas placed Miller on six months probation and ordered him to complete counseling for anger management.

Dominguez has filed his complaint before Lake Superior Court, Civil Division Judge Stephen E. Scheele, who had yet to set any hearing dates in the civil suit.

