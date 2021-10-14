Amazon scam costs Porter County woman $3,150, police say

CHESTERTON — A local woman is out $3,150 after falling victim to an email scam involving a fake purchase from the online retailer Amazon.

The woman told police she received an email Oct. 1 purportedly from Amazon claiming her shipment was ready, Chesterton police said.

The woman, who had not made a purchase from the company since Sept. 12, called the number attached and was told, "her name and information were leaked and locked in China, France, Afghanistan, Russia and Sri Lanka," police said.

She was instructed to purchase two Target gift cards in the amount of $500 each and after doing so, called the number again and was instructed in reading the numbers from the cards. She then followed instructions to repeat the process two more times at three different stores.

The woman said she later received text messages from a Seattle area code that claimed her refund had been returned to her credit cards, but that her Social Security number was still locked, police said. She was told to expect another call to finish her transactions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.