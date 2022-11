Ambulance called after defendant suffers seizure in court

CROWN POINT — A judge ordered a Gary man released from jail on his own recognizance Tuesday to receive medical treatment after he suffered a seizure while waiting in court for his case to be called.

William B. Glass, 42, had been in custody since late October after he was arrested on allegations he violated the rules of home detention, Lake Criminal Court records showed.

He was originally charged with attempting to kill a woman by knocking her out of her wheelchair and punching her head and body in three separate attacks April 6, 2021, at a Gary motel.

The woman told police she attempted to call 911, but Glass took her phone and attempted to break it. She said he "struck her like a punching bag" and threatened to kill her while holding her against her will in the room for 30 to 45 minutes, records state.

Glass has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of attempted murder, criminal confinement, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal confinement.

Glass began having a seizure as he sat in the jury box Tuesday during another defendant's hearing. A bailiff, defense attorney Casey McCloskey and a staff member with Lake County Community Corrections attempted to help him while waiting for medics from Crown Point Fire Rescue to arrive.

Attorneys were expected to discuss Glass' possible placement in a Lake County Community Corrections program.

Jones ordered him removed from the ICU Monitoring program in late October, records showed.

After Glass suffered the seizure, Jones called attorneys to the bench to talk while medics rolled Glass out into a hallway on a gurney.

The judge didn't announce a decision on Glass' placement before McCloskey left the courtroom to speak with Glass.