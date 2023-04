NEWTON COUNTY — A pickup truck travelling southbound on U.S. 41 struck and overturned an ambulance Monday afternoon, despite the ambulance having its lights and sirens activated, the New County Sheriff's Department reported.

There was no patient in the ambulance and medical personnel inside were unharmed, police said.

Three men inside the pickup truck were reportedly taken to area hospitals for complaints of pain.

The crash was reported around 2:16 p.m., police said. The Riverside Medical Center ambulance was crossing U.S. 41 westbound on Ind. 16 for a mutual aid call for Newton County Emergency Medical Services when struck by the southbound truck.

"The pickup struck the ambulance on passenger's side, causing the ambulance to turn over onto the driver's side," according to police. "It then slid through the intersection into the ditch which caused it to upright."

"Thankfully all parties involved were wearing their seatbelts which undoubtedly prevented more serious injuries," Deputy Steven Scheckel said.

Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran said the area of U.S. 41 between county roads 1000 South and 700 South continues to have lane restrictions due to bridge replacements.

He encouraged drivers to reduce speed and be prepared to stop in the area.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Emanuel Weekley Shadell Peyton Mark Ryan Xavier Rosales Luis Martinez Jr. Ramon Mackerl II Nicholas Laskarin Namambo Johnson Filiberto Garcia Jr. Porcha Harvey Lobbins Lisa Hill Christa Easton Mia Dominik Anastasia Clark Steven Csepiga Sabrina Armstrong Mark Tirado Jabarri Lones-Stanton Maria Martinez Damani King Quinnton Bulthius Mathew Johnson Tina Floore Junice Stewart Krystle Washington Martin Sanchez Jr. Angel Roman Solomon Pearson Britney Oglesby Michael Moran Michael Noll Jr. John Kern Ashley Hahney Larry Keller Charles Moore Brian Fulka Shawn Fullgraf Alfonso Clark Jr. Everette Cooksey Patrick Childers Jonnel Boyd Tourice Anderson Tyrone West Keyon Underwood Robert Taylor Jr. Saranore Travis Joseph Roman Torres James Riffle III Troy Purdimon Katharina Negele Nature Nelson Tervon Moore Frederick Harris Jr. Travon Jones Terry Harris-Lockhart Dewhawn Fleming Joseph Desi Angel Gonzalez Alicia Banda Kevin Ammons Lyndon Armstrong Jr. Antonio Silva-Corral Dontell Toney Vincenza Weder Brittany Sieb Christopher Roe Fred Scott Romeo Rodriguez Elliott Raye Leonel Portes Jr. Brandy Hero David Moore Anthony Hill Joshua Gray Kenneth Daniels