Amidst Twitter scandal, Lowell council president doesn’t attend session

LOWELL — Lowell Council President William Farrellbegg was absent from Monday’s council session, just days after The Times reported a public Twitter account associated with him was used to like and interact with pornographic content and accounts that feature sexual violence and incest fantasies.
Town council members are waiting for more details to arise about inappropriate social media activities involving a Twitter account associated with Farrellbegg, a Democract.
There were no discussions about the matter during the brief council session in which typical town business was handled. There also was no public comment from residents about Farrellbegg or any other town topics.
Councilman Chris Salatas, a Republican, said after the meeting that the panel is waiting for “the truth” to be revealed about the matter. When that happens, “the right will be done,” he said.
Council Vice President Mike Gruszka, a Democrat, said he spoke with Farrellbegg on Saturday. He said Farrellbegg told him at that time he is handling personal matters, and he wouldn’t attend Monday’s council meeting.
“He said he’d get back to me,” but he hadn’t as of Monday night, Gruszka said.
The Twitter account in question is @TheKilt123, which now shows it no longer exits.
That account was used to promote Farrellbegg's 2019 election bid. It also shows it interacted with phonographic material, including a recent response to a tweet from an account titled "Incest Confessions."
The tweet featured a screenshot of a written story involving incest and an alleged 13-year-old, to which the @TheKilt123 user replied: "I know that story."
The Twitter handle @TheKilt123 was created in 2010, and many posts there have been political or personal in nature about Lowell and national politics. The likes of pornographic, incest-related content and interactions with related accounts ramped up late last year, continuing to present.
Farrellbegg on Thursday provided different information regarding the Twitter activity. He initially confirmed @TheKilt123 was his account. In a later phone call with The Times, he indicated it was never his account and that his actual Twitter handle is @TheKilt3153.
"I'm kind of shocked of what I've seen," Farrellbegg said on Thursday. "I'm kind of flabbergasted by what you've told me, and what's going on there. It kind of throws me for a loop. I don't understand how that's on there."
Farrellbegg also indicated that someone hacked him.
Lowell Police Chief Erik Matson on Monday said he wasn’t contacted by Farrellbegg to investigate the alleged hacking.