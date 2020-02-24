Amidst Twitter scandal, Lowell council president doesn’t attend session

The Twitter account in question is @TheKilt123, which now shows it no longer exits.

That account was used to promote Farrellbegg's 2019 election bid. It also shows it interacted with phonographic material, including a recent response to a tweet from an account titled "Incest Confessions."

The tweet featured a screenshot of a written story involving incest and an alleged 13-year-old, to which the @TheKilt123 user replied: "I know that story."

The Twitter handle @TheKilt123 was created in 2010, and many posts there have been political or personal in nature about Lowell and national politics. The likes of pornographic, incest-related content and interactions with related accounts ramped up late last year, continuing to present.

Farrellbegg on Thursday provided different information regarding the Twitter activity. He initially confirmed @TheKilt123 was his account. In a later phone call with The Times, he indicated it was never his account and that his actual Twitter handle is @TheKilt3153.