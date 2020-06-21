You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'An angel was riding with him': LaPorte County sheriff's commander released from hospital after being airlifted from Friday crash
alert urgent

'An angel was riding with him': LaPorte County sheriff's commander released from hospital after being airlifted from Friday crash

{{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — A LaPorte County sheriff's office commander is back on his feet, albeit stiff and sore, following a destructive vehicle crash Friday night that sent him to a South Bend hospital via helicopter.

Capt. Andy Hynek was released from the hospital early Saturday morning, rested at his home throughout the day, and now is walking without assistance, according to the sheriff's office.

The patrol shift commander was traveling west on U.S. 20 near Rolling Prairie in his 2017 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor when a 2020 Mack tandem axle truck, driven by 50-year-old James Futch, of Dallas, Texas, failed to yield at the intersection with County Road 450 East, causing Hynek to collide with the truck, police said.

Hynek suffered pain on the right side of his body and was airlifted to a South Bend hospital. Futch was issued a citation for failure to yield. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

Capt. Derek Allen, of the LaPorte County sheriff's office, said Captain Hynek and his law enforcement colleagues are grateful to Northwest Indiana residents for their support, encouragement and prayers following the crash.

"Friday night’s crash could have produced a very different outcome. Many are convinced, including Captain Hynek, that an angel was riding with him this Father’s Day weekend," Allen said.

Hynek is a 20-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NPS rangers block seawall repairs at Ogden Dunes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts