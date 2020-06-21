'An angel was riding with him': LaPorte County sheriff's commander released from hospital after being airlifted from Friday crash

LAPORTE — A LaPorte County sheriff's office commander is back on his feet, albeit stiff and sore, following a destructive vehicle crash Friday night that sent him to a South Bend hospital via helicopter.
Capt. Andy Hynek was released from the hospital early Saturday morning, rested at his home throughout the day, and now is walking without assistance, according to the sheriff's office.
The patrol shift commander was traveling west on U.S. 20 near Rolling Prairie in his 2017 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor when a 2020 Mack tandem axle truck, driven by 50-year-old James Futch, of Dallas, Texas, failed to yield at the intersection with County Road 450 East, causing Hynek to collide with the truck, police said.
Hynek suffered pain on the right side of his body and was airlifted to a South Bend hospital. Futch was issued a citation for failure to yield. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.
Capt. Derek Allen, of the LaPorte County sheriff's office, said Captain Hynek and his law enforcement colleagues are grateful to Northwest Indiana residents for their support, encouragement and prayers following the crash.
"Friday night’s crash could have produced a very different outcome. Many are convinced, including Captain Hynek, that an angel was riding with him this Father’s Day weekend," Allen said.
Hynek is a 20-year veteran of the sheriff's office.
UPDATE: Man who fled cops gave fake name, was wanted on warrant
LAPORTE COUNTY – A man who was arrested after leading police on a car chase early Wednesday gave officials a false name and was wanted on an out-of-state warrant, cops said.
38-year-old Jose Zavala, is accused of fleeing police, speeding on an interstate and refusing verbal commands from officers, Lake County Sheriff's police Capt. Derek Allen said.
Zavala was wanted by authorities in Wheeling, Illinois on a domestic battery warrant previously issued for his arrest.
Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35 for a report of a road rage incident. A caller told police a pickup truck was trying to force their vehicle off the road on Interstate 94, Allen said.
Officers later saw a truck matching the caller's description, driven by Zavala, speeding east on U.S. 20.
Police attempted a traffic stop but Zavala continued on U.S. 20 before driving west on Ind. State Road 2.
The truck later came to a stop near Whitehead Road after running over tire deflators set by police. Officers gave verbal commands for Zavala to leave the truck, but he refused, Allen said.
Police say officers then released a chemical agent inside the truck. Zavala then exited and was taken into custody at the LaPorte County Jail.
Zavala was charged with one count of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
After police learned Zavala provided a fake name, he was also charged with one count of false identity statement.
Bond was set for Zavala at $755 through LaPorte County Circuit Court.
