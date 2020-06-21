'An angel was riding with him': LaPorte County sheriff's commander released from hospital after being airlifted from Friday crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAPORTE — A LaPorte County sheriff's office commander is back on his feet, albeit stiff and sore, following a destructive vehicle crash Friday night that sent him to a South Bend hospital via helicopter.

Capt. Andy Hynek was released from the hospital early Saturday morning, rested at his home throughout the day, and now is walking without assistance, according to the sheriff's office.

The patrol shift commander was traveling west on U.S. 20 near Rolling Prairie in his 2017 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor when a 2020 Mack tandem axle truck, driven by 50-year-old James Futch, of Dallas, Texas, failed to yield at the intersection with County Road 450 East, causing Hynek to collide with the truck, police said.

Hynek suffered pain on the right side of his body and was airlifted to a South Bend hospital. Futch was issued a citation for failure to yield. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

Capt. Derek Allen, of the LaPorte County sheriff's office, said Captain Hynek and his law enforcement colleagues are grateful to Northwest Indiana residents for their support, encouragement and prayers following the crash.