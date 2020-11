Angry customer robs restaurant after demanding money back, police say

GARY — An angry customer robbed a restaurant after demanding cash back from the manager, police said.

At 8:55 p.m. Monday police responded to a robbery in the 5400 block of West 25th Avenue, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police spoke to a manager, who said a customer became upset at the restaurant and demanded his money back. As the manager came to the front of the business to help the man, he became angrier, she said.

When the manager opened the cash drawer, the man reached over the counter and pulled her forward, Westerfield said. He then grabbed cash from the drawer and ran out of the restaurant.

The manager described the robber as a black man with a white face mask, wearing a dark-colored shirt with a Puma logo and jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect or robbery is asked to call Gary Police Department Sgt. William Fazekas, the case detective, at 219-881-1210.

