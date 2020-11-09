Another defense attorney gone in former Porter County cop's child abuse case

VALPARAISO — Another defense attorney is gone in the case against a former Porter County police officer charged three-and-a-half years ago with battering his infant son and leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.

Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford decided Monday to remove Maryland-based attorney Jason Shoemaker from the Curtis Jones case because of his pending disbarment, according to the court.

The move leaves local attorney John Vouga representing Jones.

Jones, 50, was first represented by attorney Larry Rogers, who was suspended and later died.

In October 2019, Bradford granted a request by public defender Clay Patton to withdraw from the case.

Patton had said he believed "the attorney-client relationship has deteriorated to the point where the Porter County Public Defender’s Office cannot effectively represent the Defendant (Jones)."

The filing came after Jones spoke out about the case in a media interview.

Bradford affirmed the Feb. 2 trial in the case and preliminary hearing for Jan. 4.