Another defense attorney gone in former Porter County cop's child abuse case
Another defense attorney gone in former Porter County cop's child abuse case

VALPARAISO — Another defense attorney is gone in the case against a former Porter County police officer charged three-and-a-half years ago with battering his infant son and leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.

Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford decided Monday to remove Maryland-based attorney Jason Shoemaker from the Curtis Jones case because of his pending disbarment, according to the court.

The move leaves local attorney John Vouga representing Jones.

Jones, 50, was first represented by attorney Larry Rogers, who was suspended and later died.

In October 2019, Bradford granted a request by public defender Clay Patton to withdraw from the case.

Patton had said he believed "the attorney-client relationship has deteriorated to the point where the Porter County Public Defender’s Office cannot effectively represent the Defendant (Jones)."

The filing came after Jones spoke out about the case in a media interview.

Bradford affirmed the Feb. 2 trial in the case and preliminary hearing for Jan. 4.

Jones, who now is living and working in Florida, is accused of injuring his then-7-month-old son July 24, 2016, and is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.

A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.

Jones left the Porter County Sheriff's Department 15 years ago.

