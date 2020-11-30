Another home invasion reported in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Another home invasion was reported Sunday night in Valparaiso that may be related to a string of similar crimes in the Porter County city.

According to Valparaiso Police, an unknown man entered a woman's apartment in the 800 block of Hampton Circle at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The resident confronted the man and he fled. She chased the man as he ran south toward some railroad tracks, police said.

The man was described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair.

He reportedly has a skinny build with a large stomach, and was wearing blue jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt and jacket, along with a dark face covering.

Police said it's not known whether this incident is connected to the ongoing home invasion spree targeting elderly women living alone in Valparaiso apartments, typically between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Officers said they are continuing to investigate similar elements in all the reports and urge the public to contact police at 219-462-2135 if they have any information on the crimes.