GARY — Two down. Three to go.
The second of five abandoned, blighted homes tied to notorious serial killer Darren D. Vann has been demolished.
Nakia Johnson, with N&T Auto Salvage, used an excavator early Monday to knock down 2200 Massachusetts St., the home made infamous after the body of Tracy Martin, 41, of Gary, was found strangled there in 2014.
Now only piles of rubble remain.
DNA results helped the Lake County coroner identify Martin in the fall of that year. Up until that point, she had been known only as Jane Doe.
Martin's body was found less than 2 miles from Teaira Batey, 28, of Gary, who was found dead in an abandoned home in the 1800 block of East 19th Avenue.
Martin and Batey were good friends, according to Batey’s fiancé, Marvin Clinton, of Gary.
Clinton bundled up with his 7-year-old son, Trevon, for a drive through Gary’s snow-filled side streets to watch the demolition.
“It’s a good feeling,” Clinton said.
On Jan. 8, a city-hired contractor demolished 1800 E. 19th Ave., where Clinton maintains a memorial for Batey.
Over the next couple of weeks, the contractor will tear down 413 E. 43rd Ave., where the bodies of Sonya Billingsley and Tanya Gatlin were found; 421 E. 43rd Ave., where the body of murder victim Anita Jones was found; and 43300 Massachusetts, where Kristine Williams was found.
Vann is serving life in prison without parole for the killings of seven women.
His case received international attention in 2014 as word spread that he used abandoned homes pocketed within the city of Gary to strangle and store his victims' bodies.
The city is working to transform the properties into memorial gardens post-demolition.
The Darren Vann homes