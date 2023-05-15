PORTAGE — Another motorist found intoxicated and unconscious behind the wheel of their vehicle has been taken into custody.

Edward Levine, 41, of Crown Point was found asleep behind the wheel of a 2020 Ram 1500 pickup eastbound on U.S. 6 at the intersection of Willowcreek Road, Portage police said.

The officer said he spotted Levine at 9:34 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle did not proceed after the traffic light turned green.

"When I walked up to the vehicle, I had to knock on the window multiple times to wake the male up," the officer wrote.

After the officer informed Levine that he had fallen asleep at the wheel, Levine told police he was coming from his 'girl's' house. Police said they spotted an open bottle of beer in the middle console of his vehicle and said he smelled of alcohol.

Levine reportedly told police he had consumed six or seven beers at a bar and was headed to his girlfriend's house.

He told police he had a gun in his truck; officers found a 9 mm and 11 rounds of ammunition, the report reads.

He refused to take part in a chemical sobriety test and, once in handcuffs, because verbally aggressive, police said.

Levine was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces charges of operating while intoxicated endangering others and OWI.

Portage police have reported finding a number of intoxicated drivers passed out behind the wheel on local roads.

Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, has said a rise in drug-impaired driving could be contributing to the problem.

Drug-impaired driving is increasing enough across Indiana and the nation that it is beginning to outpace drunken driving, he said. This includes drivers impaired on a single drug, multiple drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol.

