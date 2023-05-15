PORTAGE — Another motorist found intoxicated and unconscious behind the wheel of their vehicle has been taken into custody.
Edward Levine, 41, of Crown Point was found asleep behind the wheel of a 2020 Ram 1500 pickup eastbound on U.S. 6 at the intersection of Willowcreek Road, Portage police said.
St. John Police CIT Officer Dustin Wartman is trained in mental health intervention.
The officer said he spotted Levine at 9:34 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle did not proceed after the traffic light turned green.
"When I walked up to the vehicle, I had to knock on the window multiple times to wake the male up," the officer wrote.
After the officer informed Levine that he had fallen asleep at the wheel, Levine told police he was coming from his 'girl's' house. Police said they spotted an open bottle of beer in the middle console of his vehicle and said he smelled of alcohol.
Levine reportedly told police he had consumed six or seven beers at a bar and was headed to his girlfriend's house.
He told police he had a gun in his truck; officers found a 9 mm and 11 rounds of ammunition, the report reads.
Gonzales reportedly told police last month, "he did not want to go to jail for the money he had taken and how for the last few months he had been depressed and not been in a mental state to work."
He refused to take part in a chemical sobriety test and, once in handcuffs, because verbally aggressive, police said.
Levine was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces charges of operating while intoxicated endangering others and OWI.
Portage police have reported finding a number of intoxicated drivers passed out behind the wheel on local roads.
Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, has said a
rise in drug-impaired driving could be contributing to the problem.
Drug-impaired driving is increasing enough across Indiana and the nation that it is beginning to outpace drunken driving, he said. This includes drivers impaired on a single drug, multiple drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Vanessa Velasquez
Arrest date: May 11, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2301986
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Patricia Lugo
Arrest date: May 11, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2301975
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug or precursor, felony
Jose Gonzales
Arrest date: May 11, 2023 Age: 52 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301989
Charges: Fraud, felony
Justin Lehocky
Arrest date: May 11, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301990
Charges: OWI, felony
Amanda Eustace
Arrest date: May 11, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Zuni, NM Booking Number: 2301979
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Sean Farley Jr.
Arrest date: May 11, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2301978
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Thomas Frary
Arrest date: May 11, 2023 Age: 71 Residence: Lowdon, TN Booking Number: 2301977
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Mya Woodard
Arrest date: May 10, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301974
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Lawrence Zitt Jr.
Arrest date: May 10, 2023 Age: 53 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2301970
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Lisa Tachar
Arrest date: May 10, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301969
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Preston Walker
Arrest date: May 10, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2301966
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Abigail Pearson
Arrest date: May 10, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2301957
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Anthony Hollins
Arrest date: May 10, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Elkhart, IN Booking Number: 2301951
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Rolando Martinez Jr.
Arrest date: May 10, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301964
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Joshua Bates
Arrest date: May 10, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301955
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Maria Butler
Arrest date: May 10, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301971
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tiffany Dickelman
Arrest date: May 10, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301967
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Magley Galvez Borroto
Arrest date: May 10, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Fort Lauderdale, FL Booking Number: 2301954
Charges: Co unterfeiting, felony
Ronald Arceneaux
Arrest date: May 10, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301956
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Alicia Abeyta
Arrest date: May 10, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301961
Charges: OWI, felony
Cole Singleton
Arrest date: May 9, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2301946
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Joshua Smith
Arrest date: May 9, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Grand Junction, MI Booking Number: 2301947
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Rhema Miller
Arrest date: May 9, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301926
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Daniel Johnson
Arrest date: May 9, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301937
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Darrius Kleckner
Arrest date: May 9, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301933
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Jacob Knoll
Arrest date: May 9, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: New Carlisle, IN Booking Number: 2301939
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Nathan Bickerstaff
Arrest date: May 9, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number: 2301936
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
Brian Fox
Arrest date: May 8, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301906
Charges: OWI, felony
Crystal Green
Arrest date: May 8, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Elkhart, IN Booking Number: 2301924
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
John Ward III
Arrest date: May 7, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301894
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Kalena Harrop-Haywood
Arrest date: May 7, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301897
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Russell Volk
Arrest date: May 7, 2023 Age: 54 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301896
Charges: OWI, felony
Kyle Clay
Arrest date: May 7, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301898
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tanya Embry
Arrest date: May 7, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2301903
Charges: Battery, felony
Jenna Stockman
Arrest date: May 6, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number: 2301889
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Allan Samuel
Arrest date: May 6, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2301884
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ricardo Santiago
Arrest date: May 6, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2301887
Charges: OWI causing serious bodily injury, felony
Russell Coble
Arrest date: May 6, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Hudsonville, MI Booking Number: 2301892
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Juan Delgado-Leal
Arrest date: May 6, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2301890
Charges: Habitual Traffic Offender, felony
Steven Kenniger
Arrest date: May 6, 2023 Age: 64 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2301883
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Isabella Ball
Arrest date: May 6, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2301886
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Mohammed Aljukhaydib
Arrest date: May 6, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301885
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Daniel Turpin
Arrest date: May 5, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301881
Charges: OWI, felony
Anthony Stewart
Arrest date: May 5, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301872
Charges: Sexual misconduct with a minor, felony
Dominic Padlo
Arrest date: May 5, 2023 Age: 52 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301856
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Jennifer Ryan
Arrest date: May 5, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2301857
Charges: OWI, felony
Courtlandt Harris
Arrest date: May 5, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2301861
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
Jefferey Cook II
Arrest date: May 5, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301876
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Colleen Fatla
Arrest date: May 5, 2023 Age: 60 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301858
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joseph Gilbert
Arrest date: May 5, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301879
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug or precursor, felony
Isaiah Carroll
Arrest date: May 5, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301859
Charges: Theft, felony
Sergio Barragan
Arrest date: May 5, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2301882
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.