Another lawsuit over inmate suicide filed against Lake County officials

HAMMOND — Attorneys filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging Lake County Jail staff violated an inmate's civil rights by failing to adequately assess him for suicide risk and showing deliberate indifference by not immediately rendering aid after noticing he was kneeling under an apparent noose.

Rubin Ketchem III, 33, of Lake Station, died May 6 as a result of asphyxiation due to hanging, the Lake County coroner's office said.

According to the federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Ketchem's estate, a correctional officer was completing an observational walk-through in the pod where Ketchem was housed and saw Ketchem kneeling under an apparent noose tied to a shower rod.

"Officer Stahl did not conduct any further investigation at that time, nor did he attempt to communicate with Rubin," the suit says. "Instead, Officer Stahl continued his rounds, exited the section, and then locked it down."

Several minutes passed before the officer returned, found Ketchem unresponsive due to hanging and began to render aid, the lawsuit states.

In addition to Stahl, the lawsuit names Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., nurse Beverly Scaife and Correctional Health Indiana Inc. as defendants. Correctional Health Indiana contracts with the Sheriff's Department to provide medical and psychological services at the jail, including initial intakes and suicide assessments, the suit says.

Martinez and his attorney did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Attorneys Chester Cameron Jr. and Samuel Carl, partners at Midwest Injury Lawyers in Chicago, said the Ketchem family's lawsuit was the third to be filed against Lake County officials since a federal judge terminated a joint settlement agreement in late 2019 that provided federal oversight at the jail for nine years.

Christopher DeRisi, 61, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, died March 3, 2021, due to hanging. He was in custody in early March 2021 on domestic battery charges, records show.

DeRisi's estate reached a settlement with county officials last week. The settlement amount was not disclosed in U.S. District Court records, and attorneys for Martinez and DeRisi's estate could not be reached for comment.

Daniel Skonieczny, 23, of Crown Point, died in mid-September from asphyxia due to hanging after he was held in the jail for several days on drug-related charges, records showed.

A federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of Skonieczny's estate in May. That lawsuit remains pending.

Ketchem was arrested April 13 on a bench warrant for failure to appear Dec. 7 in Lake Station City Court. He missed a review hearing in a 2013 case in which he pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor conversion.

Ketchem was subsequently sentenced April 19 to 90 days in jail, which was part of a previously suspended sentence in his 2013 case, records show.

Jail and medical staff were aware of Ketchem's extensive mental health history, which included bipolar disorder, ADHD and depression, and knew he had not been taking prescribed medications since the age of 18, the lawsuit states.

"However, they consciously chose not to employ assessment and evaluation protocols to accurately predict the suicide risks of inmates with mental health disorders like Rubin's," the suit says.

The family's attorneys wrote Ketchem was never assigned a cell and forced to sleep on the floor of a shower and day room area in Pod 3D-North.

The conditions were "deplorable and inhumane," and "no inmate should ever have to endure" them, the lawsuit states. Attorneys included photos in the lawsuit of the area where Ketchum was housed, which showed what appeared to be a sheet tied on a shower rod.

Despite knowing of Ketchem's mental health history, a nurse did not refer him for a suicide or mental health assessment by a qualified mental health professional, the suit states. Instead, she asked him a series of questions as part of a "mental health questionnaire."

The lawsuit alleges the defendants knew the questionnaire was inadequate to address suicide risk in inmates with unmedicated bipolar disorder and depression and had "little to no sensitivity in identifying suicidal ideation in inmates with bipolar disorder/depression."

Attorneys Cameron and Carl said in a statement they were committed to seeking justice for Ketchem's family.

"We believe the evidence will show that Mr. Ketchem's death was a product of a systemic failure at the Lake County Jail to have appropriate policies and procedures in place to not only prevent inmate suicide, but to also respond adequately to attempts in progress," the lawyers said. "It is our intent to vigorously prosecute this action to obtain closure for the Ketchem family and prevent tragic, avoidable deaths such as this from ever happening again at the Lake County Jail."

According to the lawsuit, the Lake County Jail recorded five suicides between 2007 and 2009, which was significantly higher than the national average.

The U.S. Department of Justice opened an investigation in 2008 into civil rights violations at the jail, and the federal government filed a complaint against Lake County, former Sheriff Rogelio "Roy" Dominguez and others alleging they were deliberately indifferent to the health and safety of inmates.

The parties entered into a joint settlement in December 2010, which led to nine years of federal oversight at the jail.

In addition to the three suicides since federal oversight ended, two inmates have died due to accidental drug overdoses, one died from COVID-19 complications and one died of a pre-existing heart condition, records showed.

The Ketchem family's lawsuit alleges the Lake County Sheriff's Department "ceased complying with and/or vacated many of the mental health and suicide prevention standards, policies and guidelines it had previously adopted" since federal oversight of the jail ended.