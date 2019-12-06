HAMMOND — A man accused of strangling a local radio personality and her daughter has lost another round in his campaign of civil litigation against his Lake County jailers.
U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody this week dismissed a damage suit by James A. Lohnes against Sheriff Oscar Martinez, County Jail Administrator Michael A. Zenk and several other jail employees.
Lohnes has been held in the county lockup for the last three years awaiting trial on criminal charges of murder, theft, criminal confinement resulting in bodily injury, strangulation and battery.
He is pleading not guilty to allegations he killed Velia "Val" Taneff, 86, and her 63-year-old daughter Lana Taneff. Taneff, a veteran Democratic Party activist, was once a commentator on Gary’s WLTH station.
Police allege Lohnes worked as a handyman for the Taneffs, who were found strangled to death Jan. 17, 2016, at Velia Taneff's property in the 2300 block of West 44th Avenue in Calumet Township.
Police arrested Lohnes about a week later in Ohio, after an officer stopped him for speeding in Velia Taneff's missing Cadillac.
State prosecutors allege investigators found Lohnes' DNA under one of Velia Taneff's fingernails and a surveillance video camera captured him walking with Velia Taneff hours before her death. Lohnes' defense team is trying to suppress the potential video evidence.
Lohnes is set to be tried on the criminal charges before two separate juries in late February and early March of next year.
Since his arrest and detention, he has filed 14 civil suits in federal and state courts attacking conditions in the jail, the defense strategies of his court-appointed criminal defense lawyers and a variety of other issues that are dissatisfying him.
He sued the U.S. Postmaster for not vigorously investigating whether jail guards are tampering with his mail. He also is suing the U.S. Commissioner of Social Security, although the details of that complaint aren’t yet public.
Lohnes, who has been out of work all these years, cannot afford to hire an attorney to defend himself against the murder counts, much less wage civil litigation against Lake County officials.
He has received court permission to use the county jail’s law library, at taxpayer’s expense. He is acting as his own attorney. The court documents he generates are handwritten.
His efforts to bend county officials to his will have yet to meet with success.
Federal and state judges have dismissed eight of the suits as legally flawed.
Judge Moody’s ruling involved Lohnes' allegations that jail officials didn’t properly mail his handwritten court documents or handle his grievances about jail services.
The judge stated in an opinion made public this week Lohnes' suit, filed last year, fell short of legal standards that require the court redress his grievances.
The judge also ruled his suit against the sheriff and other jail supervisors fails because they couldn’t be held accountable for the alleged failings of the rank and file corrections officers Lohnes deals with on a daily basis.
The judge ruled Lohnes could still sue a female corrections officer who Lohnes alleges tore up a copy of a court document in one of his cases. It is unclear what damages the judge could award in such a case.
Lohnes’ sanity has previously been in question.
A state court judge in July 2017 ordered Lohnes to be treated at the state mental institution in Logansport after court-appointed doctors determined he was not fit to stand trial. State officials informed the court in January 2018 that Lohnes had attained the ability to understand court proceedings and assist in his defense.
A state court judge ordered Lohnes' mental competence re-evaluated earlier this year, at the request of his public defenders.
In a related matter, U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann denied Lohnes request for a default judgment against another county jail corrections officer who Lohnes claims denied Lohnes his milk ration during a meal a year ago.
