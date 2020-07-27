Another shunned advance ends in violence, arrests at Portage bar, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Three Michigan City men were arrested early Saturday on accusations of brandishing a handgun during what police say was the second disturbance this month at Mark O's Bar & Grill resulting from a shunned advance by a female patron.

A 27-year-old Hammond woman told police she was approached at the bar at 2385 Willowcreek Road by Brian Eckwood, 29, who asked her what type of man she likes, Portage police said.

When the woman said she typically dates white and Hispanic men, she said Eckwood, who is black, called her racist. As the exchange heated up, Eckwood grabbed the woman's arm and pulled her forward, police said.

The woman said she threw a bottle to get the attention of other men, who began pushing Eckwood out of the bar, police said.

It was at that point that Eckwood pulled a .40-caliber handgun from his waistband and handed it to Daquvay Sherrod, 30, who in turn handed it to Daniel Sherrod, 28, according to police. The trio passed the gun among themselves multiple times as they walked toward their vehicle.