You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Another shunned advance ends in violence, arrests at Portage bar, police say
breaking urgent

Another shunned advance ends in violence, arrests at Portage bar, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Mark O's

Brian Eckwood, Daniel Sherrod and Daquvay Sherrod.

 Provided

PORTAGE — Three Michigan City men were arrested early Saturday on accusations of brandishing a handgun during what police say was the second disturbance this month at Mark O's Bar & Grill resulting from a shunned advance by a female patron.

A 27-year-old Hammond woman told police she was approached at the bar at 2385 Willowcreek Road by Brian Eckwood, 29, who asked her what type of man she likes, Portage police said.

When the woman said she typically dates white and Hispanic men, she said Eckwood, who is black, called her racist. As the exchange heated up, Eckwood grabbed the woman's arm and pulled her forward, police said.

The woman said she threw a bottle to get the attention of other men, who began pushing Eckwood out of the bar, police said.

It was at that point that Eckwood pulled a .40-caliber handgun from his waistband and handed it to Daquvay Sherrod, 30, who in turn handed it to Daniel Sherrod, 28, according to police. The trio passed the gun among themselves multiple times as they walked toward their vehicle.

Daniel lifted the gun into the air at one point, but never pointed it at anyone, witnesses told police.

Eckwood was reportedly yelling how, "he would shut this place down," police said.

Eckwood reportedly told police it was not until another man had displayed a handgun to him that he lifted his shirt to show his own gun. Police did not find a weapon on the other man in question.

Bar brawl spills out into road after shunned advance, Portage police say

Police said they found a 9mm handgun belonging to Daquvay.

Eckwood faces charges misdemeanor counts of battery and false informing, according to the incident report.

Daniel faces misdemeanor counts of carrying a handgun with no permit and false informing.

Daquvay faces a felony count of carrying a handgun with no permit with a prior conviction and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, police said.

Police were called to the same bar July 4 where another shunned advance resulted in one man arrested, another cut by a knife and 20 people brawling in the middle of Willowcreek Road, police said.

"I had my lights and siren activated and it did not seem to affect their behavior in any way," one of the responding Portage police officers said of the scene.

Juan Reyes, 31, of River Grove, Ill., faced a criminal count of battery and two counts of resisting law enforcement, all misdemeanors, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter Count Jail

0
1
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NPS rangers block seawall repairs at Ogden Dunes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts