LOWELL — An intoxicated man drove about nine miles in the wrong direction along a local stretch of northbound Interstate 65 early Thursday, Indiana State Police reported.
Police said they were notified at 12:10 a.m. about the wrong-way driver in the area of the Lowell exit and then began receiving multiple 911 calls from other drivers.
The driver in question, identified as Marcus Cooper-Longoria, 28, of Indianapolis, was pulled over by a state trooper near the 232-mile marker in Newton County, police said.
"The driver indicated that he had observed oncoming traffic but didn’t think anything of it because he was tired," state police said.
The officer noticed signs of driver impairment, which were confirmed during an evaluation, police said.
Cooper-Longoria was taken into custody in Newton County and faces misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, police said.
The left lane of northbound I-65 was closed for about an hour during the investigation and to remove Cooper-Longoria's 2008 Chevrolet Impala, police said.
Police voiced relief the incident had a different outcome than last month, when a 20-year-old exchange student from Indianapolis was
struck head-on and killed by a motorist traveling the wrong way on a Region stretch of Interstate 65.
The 21-year-old Illinois woman driving in the wrong direction also died as a result of the collision, police said.
A state police officer encountered another
wrong-way driver earlier this month along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road and used his police vehicle to shield other motorists. There were no collisions.
Alan Phillip Felty
Arrest date: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1905161
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Alfredo Isaiah Chatman
Arrest date: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 1905131
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Austin John Frizzell
Arrest date: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905186
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Carolyne Cherice Myers
Arrest date: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905132
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Connor Sean Ahearn
Arrest date: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905164
Charges: Felony theft/with prior
Cynthia Nichole Lewis
Arrest date: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: Westviller Booking Number: 1905159
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Danny Eugene Turner
Arrest date: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 Age: 45 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905152
Charges: Misdemeanor domestic battery
David Ross Noble
Arrest date: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 Age: 44 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1905145
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
David Thomas Owsley
Arrest date: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 1905169
Charges: Felony theft
Enrique Paulin Chambers
Arrest date: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 Age: 44 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1905150
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Ericka Elizabeth Shepherd
Arrest date: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
Age: 24
Residence: Valparaiso
Booking Number: 1905133
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Gary Anthony Ottomanelli
Arrest date: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 Age: 34 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 1905184
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
George Calvin Mowbray
Arrest date: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 Age: 52 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905156
Charges: Misdemeanor domestic battery
Jacqueline Ann Clarke
Arrest date: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905174
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
James Edward Williams
Arrest date: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 Age: 49 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905177
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Jamie Rachelle Brooker
Arrest date: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905120
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Jenness Nicole Costello
Arrest date: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905128
Charges: Felony theft/$750 less than
Kenneth Danielle Ratliff
Arrest date: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905149
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Michael Dean Borns
Arrest date: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 Age: 56 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 1905144
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Nicholas Scott Chmielewski
Arrest date: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1905153
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Raymond Earl Nobles Jr.
Arrest date: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 Age: 41 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1905142
Charges: Felony possession hypodermic
Rodney Jay Caesar
Arrest date: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 Age: 57 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1905146
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Sergio Anthony Perez
Arrest date: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1905181
Charges: Felony intimidation
Stephen Lee Gamblin
Arrest date: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 Age: 46 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905157
Charges: Felony intimidation
Terri Marie Barszcz
Arrest date: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1905141
Charges: Misdemeanor domestic battery
Venessa Renai Foldesy
Arrest date: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905169
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Vorice Early Williams
Arrest date: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 Age: 44 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1905130
Charges: Felony intimidation
Wesley Bert Flanigan
Arrest date: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905147
Charges: Misdemeanor domestic battery
William Arnold Campbell
Arrest date: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 Age: 72 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1905175
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/accident/leave scene
