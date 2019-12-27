{{featured_button_text}}
Wrong-way driver

An intoxicated man drove about nine miles in the wrong direction along a local stretch of northbound Interstate 65 early Thursday, according to Indiana State Police.

LOWELL — An intoxicated man drove about nine miles in the wrong direction along a local stretch of northbound Interstate 65 early Thursday, Indiana State Police reported.

Police said they were notified at 12:10 a.m. about the wrong-way driver in the area of the Lowell exit and then began receiving multiple 911 calls from other drivers.

The driver in question, identified as Marcus Cooper-Longoria, 28, of Indianapolis, was pulled over by a state trooper near the 232-mile marker in Newton County, police said.

"The driver indicated that he had observed oncoming traffic but didn’t think anything of it because he was tired," state police said.

The officer noticed signs of driver impairment, which were confirmed during an evaluation, police said.

Cooper-Longoria was taken into custody in Newton County and faces misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, police said.

The left lane of northbound I-65 was closed for about an hour during the investigation and to remove Cooper-Longoria's 2008 Chevrolet Impala, police said.

Police voiced relief the incident had a different outcome than last month, when a 20-year-old exchange student from Indianapolis was struck head-on and killed by a motorist traveling the wrong way on a Region stretch of Interstate 65.

The 21-year-old Illinois woman driving in the wrong direction also died as a result of the collision, police said.

A state police officer encountered another wrong-way driver earlier this month along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road and used his police vehicle to shield other motorists. There were no collisions.

