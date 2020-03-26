Apparent vigilante video targets possible sex offenders; Portage cops investigate

"So what we're going to do is we're going to make sure the consequences are there," the voice on the video says. "If the authorities will just give them a slap on the wrist and probation, I'm going to make sure their work finds out. I'm going to make sure their family knows."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the introduction of the video, a social media chat allegedly between the channel narrator and the man in the truck appears on the side of the video.

"I know it says 19, but I'm actually 14 turning 15," the narration reads. "Is that OK?"

"O geez that's a bit young," reads the response.

While repeatedly voicing hesitation, the responder agrees in the chat to meet after being sent a photo of the exterior of the store verifying he is not being set up.

"I'm a bit nervous we just gonna talk," is the response.

The narrator says the chat began around 1 a.m., and the meeting took place at 3:30 a.m.

A day for the alleged occurrence is not given, but there is mention that the closed store was chosen "because of the current hysteria from the virus," and snow is visible on the ground.