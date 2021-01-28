Appeal denied in LaPorte County man's reckless homicide conviction

A Michigan City area man will remain behind bars for providing his father heroin blamed for his father's death.

Joshua Wozniak, 28, is serving a five-year sentence for Level 5 felony reckless homicide.

In his appeal, Wozniak claimed there was not sufficient evidence to find him guilty of causing the 2019 death of his father, Larry Wozniak.

The Indiana Court of Appeals disagreed in a ruling issued Jan. 20.

In its decision, the appellate judges referred to a forensic pathologist who determined the cause of death was from use of heroin and cocaine, with lung and heart disease as contributing factors.

According to prosecutors, Wozniak and his 67-year old father regularly used heroin and cocaine together after the victim allowed his son to move in with him the previous month.

There was conflicting evidence on whether the victim or his son injected the heroin that led to the elder Wozniak's death. However, the judges cited evidence that shows Joshua Wozniak purchased the heroin and loaded a syringe containing the heroin consumed by his father.

A jury found Joshua Wozniak not guilty of Level 1 felony dealing in a controlled substance causing death.